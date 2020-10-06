Skip to Main Content
Her mother survived the first wave in long-term care. Then the second wave came
Front Burner

Her mother survived the first wave in long-term care. Then the second wave came

Iona Guindon felt lucky that her mother Perriette’s long-term care home in Ottawa was spared in the first wave of the pandemic. But an outbreak that spread through the home last month has left her wondering how much was really learned.
CBC News ·
Extendicare West End Villa long-term care facility in Ottawa has confirmed 19 of its residents have died in a COVID-19 outbreak that started August 30th. (Francis Ferland/CBC)
Front Burner27:20Her mother survived the first wave in long-term care. Then the second wave came

Iona Guindon felt lucky that her mother Perriette's long-term care home in Ottawa was spared in the first wave of the pandemic. But an outbreak that began on Aug. 30 exposed Iona to horrifying scenes inside the home, and left her wondering why West End Villa wasn't better prepared to control the virus.

In the spring, long-term care companies and the Ontario government promised they would be far better prepared for a second wave. Now, as outbreaks rip through 50 such homes in the province, advocates say too little has changed.

Listen on Google Podcasts

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Listen on Spotify

now