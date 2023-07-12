Has the Bank of Canada gone too far?
The Bank of Canada has increased its key interest rate for the 10th time since March, 2022. It’s all an effort to rein in inflation, but critics are worried high interest rates may be part of the problem, as certain things like housing costs drive up the inflation rate.
There's a growing chorus of critics of the central bank's decision to increase interest rates, as things like food and housing are keeping inflation up, and seem largely unaffected by higher rates. This comes as the Bank of Canada increased its key interest rate on Wednesday. It's the 10th time the central bank has hiked the rate since March, 2022 — bringing it to five per cent. The move is all part of an effort to rein in high inflation, but that has come down significantly since its peak last year.
Armine Yalnizyan, economist and the Atkinson Fellow On The Future Of Workers, explains on today's episode.