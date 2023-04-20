Guilty: The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried

A jury has found FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried guilty on seven counts, from conspiracy to fraud, following the collapse of his crypto exchange last year. Jacob Silverman, host of The Naked Emperor podcast, walks us through Bankman-Fried's trial and explains what the verdict means for FTX customers and the cryptocurrency industry.

