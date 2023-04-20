Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Front Burner

Guilty: The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s trial ended in a guilty verdict on seven counts. What does that mean for FTX customers and the cryptocurrency industry?
CBC News ·
A man with curly black hair wears a suit and tie and looks to his right.
Former FTX Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried was found guilty on seven criminal counts, including fraud, conspiracy and money laundering, by a jury in New York. (Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)
Front Burner26:11Guilty: The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried

A jury has found FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried guilty on seven counts, from conspiracy to fraud, following the collapse of his crypto exchange last year. Jacob Silverman, host of The Naked Emperor podcast, walks us through Bankman-Fried's trial and explains what the verdict means for FTX customers and the cryptocurrency industry.

For transcripts of Front Burner, please visit: https://www.cbc.ca/radio/frontburner/transcripts 

Transcripts of each episode will be made available by the next workday.
 

Listen on Google Podcasts

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Listen on Spotify

now