Government played catchup as COVID-19 threat mounted: internal files
Internal documents show a federal government that lagged in its response to COVID-19, even as fatality numbers exploded around the world.
Listen to the full episode26:34
As Canada's fight against COVID-19 continues, questions are being raised about whether the federal government acted fast enough to prevent the spread of the virus. Now, documents show Canada was two steps behind as the pandemic spread across the country.
J.P. Tasker, a senior writer for CBC's parliamentary bureau, joins us to talk about what he found in those documents — and what they reveal about the situation Canada finds itself in now.