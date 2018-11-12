FRONT BURNER
Google, Alphabet and the fight over a controversial smart city in Toronto
Sidewalk Toronto is being touted as the next-step in city development, but critics are concerned about issues related to privacy, intellectual property rights and data collection.
Listen to the full episode25:03
CBC technology reporter Matthew Braga explains Sidewalk Toronto's plan to create a futuristic neighbourhood on waterfront property in downtown Toronto and breaks down why some say the high-tech smart city is the solution to our urban woes... while others are concerned about the intentions of the Google-affiliated company.
