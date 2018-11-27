Skip to Main Content
GM Oshawa closure casts new light on bailout
GM Oshawa closure casts new light on bailout

The National's Jonathon Gatehouse explains GM's government subsidies.
A union member reacts as union leaders speak at Local 222 in Oshawa, Ontario, on November 26, 2018. (Lars Hagberg/AFP/Getty Images)
On Monday, General Motors announced it is pulling out of Oshawa, Ontario, where it employs more than 2,500 people. This comes years after a major Canadian bailout pulled GM back from the brink. The National's Jonathon Gatehouse breaks down corporate bailouts the Canadian auto sector has received and explains how that fits into Canada's broader relationship with buoying big business.

