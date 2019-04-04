Frustration, hypocrisy and the SNC scandal

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced protests from dozens of young women with political aspirations who were visiting the House of Commons. This came just hours after the Liberals expelled Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott from caucus.

It's just one example of the kind of frustration that's surrounded the SNC-Lavalin controversy. CBC opinion columnist Robyn Urback and freelance journalist Jen Gerson share their thoughts on that, and what it means for Canadians' expectations of government.