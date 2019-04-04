FRONT BURNER
Frustration, hypocrisy and the SNC scandal
CBC opinion columnist Robyn Urback and freelance journalist Jen Gerson share their thoughts on the frustrations many Canadians feel towards the SNC-Lavalin controversy, and what that might mean for their expectations of government.
On Wednesday, the Liberals expelled Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott from caucus
Listen to the full episode21:44
On Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced protests from dozens of young women with political aspirations who were visiting the House of Commons. This came just hours after the Liberals expelled Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott from caucus.
It's just one example of the kind of frustration that's surrounded the SNC-Lavalin controversy. CBC opinion columnist Robyn Urback and freelance journalist Jen Gerson share their thoughts on that, and what it means for Canadians' expectations of government.
Subscribe to Front Burner on your favourite podcast app.