Former Facebook insider's wake-up call to the "catastrophe" of big tech
Today on Front Burner, author Roger McNamee on how the way Facebook, Google, make money is inseparable from ‘Big Tech’s most dangerous effects.
Listen to the full episode23:16
The Canadian government is considering regulating social media giants like Facebook. This comes after the release of a report by Canadians electronic spy agency, showing how Canadians are vulnerable to foreign interference in this upcoming election. Today on Front Burner, Roger McNamee, the author of "Zucked: Waking up to the Facebook Catastrophe" explains how the business model of big tech is inseparable from its most negative effects.
