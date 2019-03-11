Skip to Main Content
Five lingering questions about the SNC-Lavalin scandal
Today, we take a step back and navigate five lingering questions about the SNC-Lavalin scandal with CBC senior reporter David Cochrane.
FILE PHOTOS: Canadian Prime Minster Justin Trudeau, Liberal MP and former Canadian justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould (L) and Gerald Butts, who quit last month as Trudeau's chief aide, are seen in this combination photo from recent file photos in Toronto, and on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie (L) Mark Blinch (C) Patrick Doyle (R) - RC1DEA609EE0 (Reuters)
We've heard from the key players in the SNC-Lavalin scandal. There's former Attorney-General Jody Wilson-Raybould, who said she was subjected to inappropriate pressure by the Prime Minister's office to intervene with the corruption case against engineering giant SNC-Lavalin. On the other side, Prime Minister Trudeau, his former principal secretary Gerry Butts and the Clerk of the Privy Council, all of whom say nothing outside the normal functioning of government happened. Today, we take a step back and navigate five lingering questions about the SNC-Lavalin scandal with CBC senior reporter David Cochrane.

