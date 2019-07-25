Fear, isolation and a cross-Canada manhunt
Today on Front Burner, the CBC’s Jason Proctor explains why the ongoing manhunt for two B.C. murder suspects has left many residents of Canada’s north feeling vulnerable and afraid.
Listen to the full episode23:51
It started as a series of upsetting but seemingly disconnected events. A burned-out car. A couple found dead. Two friends gone missing. Then, eventually, a bigger picture emerged.
And now, a Canada-wide manhunt is underway for two B.C. murder suspects. Today we pull together all the threads of this story with the CBC's Jason Proctor. He's been covering this story from Vancouver and rural B.C.
