Families demand answers, 6 months after Flight PS752 downing

Today marks exactly six months since Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 was shot down by two Iranian missiles near Tehran. The devastating tragedy killed 176 people, including 55 Canadians and 30 permanent residents. It also left loved ones of the victims desperate for answers about what happened.

Back in March, former longtime Liberal MP Ralph Goodale was appointed as special advisor for the federal government's response to the tragedy.

Today, he explains why families are still waiting for the plane's black boxes to be analyzed, and what's stopping the Canadian government from getting more answers.

Listen on Google Podcasts

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Listen on Spotify