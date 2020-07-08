Families demand answers, 6 months after Flight PS752 downing
Six months after the Iranian downing of Flight PS752, we speak with special advisor Ralph Goodale about Canada’s role in getting justice for the families of victims.
Today marks exactly six months since Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 was shot down by two Iranian missiles near Tehran. The devastating tragedy killed 176 people, including 55 Canadians and 30 permanent residents. It also left loved ones of the victims desperate for answers about what happened.
Back in March, former longtime Liberal MP Ralph Goodale was appointed as special advisor for the federal government's response to the tragedy.
Today, he explains why families are still waiting for the plane's black boxes to be analyzed, and what's stopping the Canadian government from getting more answers.