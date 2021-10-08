Facebook's bad week

This week, a former Facebook employee, Frances Haugen, testified before Congress, stating that she believes the company's products "harm children, stoke division and weaken our democracy." She argues internal Facebook documents she's leaked back up her claims.

Meanwhile, Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said many of her claims "don't make any sense," and that the company's work and motives are being misrepresented.

Today, NPR technology reporter Bobby Allyn on the latest controversy surrounding Facebook, and how it differs from turbulence the company has faced in the past.