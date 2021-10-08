Skip to Main Content
Front Burner

Facebook's bad week

After a major outage and stinging whistleblower testimony, NPR technology reporter Bobby Allyn breaks down Facebook’s bad week.
CBC News ·
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 5: Former Facebook employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen testifies during a Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation hearing entitled 'Protecting Kids Online: Testimony from a Facebook Whistleblower' on Capitol Hill, October 05, 2021 in Washington, DC. Haugen left Facebook in May and provided internal company documents about Facebook to journalists and others, alleging that Facebook consistently chooses profit over safety. (Jabin Botsford-Pool/Getty Images)
Front Burner21:36Facebook’s bad week

This week, a former Facebook employee, Frances Haugen, testified before Congress, stating that she believes the company's products "harm children, stoke division and weaken our democracy." She argues internal Facebook documents she's leaked back up her claims.

Meanwhile, Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said many of her claims "don't make any sense," and that the company's work and motives are being misrepresented. 

Today, NPR technology reporter Bobby Allyn on the latest controversy surrounding Facebook, and how it differs from turbulence the company has faced in the past. 

