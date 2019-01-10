Skip to Main Content
Europe's lessons for Trump's border wall
Europe's lessons for Trump's border wall

As the debate rages in the U.S. over funding for Donald Trump's proposed wall on the country's southern border, we ask CBC correspondent Nahlah Ayed just how effective Europe's barriers have been in stopping the flow of migrants.
Since the start of Europe's migrant crisis in 2015, at least 1,300 kilometres of fences have been erected or are being constructed by numerous countries, like Hungary, pictured here. (Armend Nimani/AFP/Getty Images)
"Walls always invite challenge."

Since 2015, nearly 1,300 kilometres of border fencing has been built in European countries. 

Ayed has travelled across Europe to investigate the recent proliferation of border walls as part of her reporting on the migration crisis.​

