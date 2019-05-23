Skip to Main Content
Environmental rollbacks and Jason Kenney's 'summer of repeal'
CBC Calgary’s Allison Dempster explains Premier Jason Kenney’s dismantling of climate initiatives in Alberta, and how this might set up a much greater confrontation between the province and the federal government.
United Conservative Party leader Jason Kenney speaks in Edmonton Alta, on Monday January 29, 2018. Kenney says his public record in Parliament shows he supports domestic partner arrangements and benefits for couples regardless of sexual orientation. (The Canadian Press)
A new legislative session just started in Alberta, under the leadership of Premier Jason Kenney and the United Conservative Party. They're looking to introduce about a dozen bills, most of which will serve to dismantle climate initiatives implemented by the previous NDP government. Kenney has even named this time ahead as the "summer of repeal." CBC Calgary's Allison Dempster explains what's at stake for Albertans, and how this might set up a much greater confrontation between the province and the federal government.

