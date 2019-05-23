Environmental rollbacks and Jason Kenney's 'summer of repeal'

A new legislative session just started in Alberta, under the leadership of Premier Jason Kenney and the United Conservative Party. They're looking to introduce about a dozen bills, most of which will serve to dismantle climate initiatives implemented by the previous NDP government. Kenney has even named this time ahead as the "summer of repeal." CBC Calgary's Allison Dempster explains what's at stake for Albertans, and how this might set up a much greater confrontation between the province and the federal government.

