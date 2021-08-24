Election watch: The major parties' early days
As we roll into the second week of this federal election campaign, Éric Grenier and Althia Raj look at where things stand in the polls, and break down how the major parties are faring thus far.
It may still feel like the sleepy days of summer for some, but this federal election campaign is well underway, and election day is already less than a month away.
Today on Front Burner, polling analyst and founder of TheWrit.ca Éric Grenier and CBC At Issue panellist Althia Raj discuss what's happening in the polls, and how the major parties' campaigns are going so far.