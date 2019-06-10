Decades of sexual abuse at one Ottawa high school
Dozens of students were sexually abused over several decades at one Ottawa high school. Today on Front Burner, senior reporter Julie Ireton on her new CBC investigative podcast, The Band Played On.
Over several decades, dozens of students were sexually abused by three different teachers at one Ottawa high school. Some students spoke up and told other teachers. But it wasn't until 2016 that any criminal charges were laid.
Senior reporter Julie Ireton has been investigating this story of historical sexual abuse for more than a year, for the new CBC podcast, The Band Played On. Today on Front Burner, she describes what happened to these students, how it was allowed to go on for so long, and what can be done to prevent similar kinds of abuse today.
