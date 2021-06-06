Skip to Main Content
Front Burner

Death-bed COVID denial in southern Manitoba

A doctor and a mayor describe COVID-19 denial and anti-vaccine attitudes they’re seeing up close in their small southern Manitoba communities.
CBC News ·
Dr. Ganesan Abbu is a special care unit doctor and anesthetist at Boundary Trails Health Centre in southern Manitoba. (CBC)
Front Burner32:35Death-bed COVID denial in southern Manitoba

Dr. Ganesan Abbu says he sees a "disproportionate number of people who are COVID deniers and anti-vaxxers" being admitted to his southern Manitoba hospital. The mayor of nearby Morden, Brandon Burley, says he feels it, too, and he's even lost good friends over the issue. Today, the two explain the toll they're seeing from these kinds of attitudes.

