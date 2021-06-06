Death-bed COVID denial in southern Manitoba
A doctor and a mayor describe COVID-19 denial and anti-vaccine attitudes they’re seeing up close in their small southern Manitoba communities.
Dr. Ganesan Abbu says he sees a "disproportionate number of people who are COVID deniers and anti-vaxxers" being admitted to his southern Manitoba hospital. The mayor of nearby Morden, Brandon Burley, says he feels it, too, and he's even lost good friends over the issue. Today, the two explain the toll they're seeing from these kinds of attitudes.