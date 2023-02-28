'Dead pool', drought and a drying Colorado River

The Colorado River – the lifeblood of the American southwest – is drying up. The river's basin supplies water to 40 million Americans across seven states, plus two states in Mexico. It's partly because of climate change, a major drought, and because of century-old rules that govern who has the rights to the water. And it's a big deal: the Colorado River is a key source of drinking water, power production, and crop irrigation for agriculture that helps feed North America.

Today on Front Burner, guest host Jodie Martinson speaks with CBC Washington correspondent Alex Panetta, who recently got back from reporting in Arizona, about the politics of drought and how it's fueling a fight over its most precious resource – water.