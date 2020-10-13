COVID-19 update: Explaining rapid tests and experimental treatments

Parts of Canada are back in lockdown as cases of COVID-19 spike, particularly in Ontario and Quebec. And with the cold weather setting in, it's tough to imagine how we may be able to return to normal.

But there are some positive developments: Health Canada has now approved and purchased over 20 million rapid tests. And U.S. President Donald Trump's COVID-19 treatment is raising a lot of questions about the use of experimental drugs.

Today we'll be talking about how the testing and treatment of the coronavirus has evolved since the first wave with Dr. Isaac Bogoch, a physician and infectious diseases expert in Toronto.

