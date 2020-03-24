COVID-19's other front-line workers: grocery store staff
There’s an unlikely group of workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 response in Canada: grocery store workers. Today on Front Burner, we talk about the new risks that come with the job, and what response might be coming to address them.
Listen to the full episode23:17
Even as most businesses in Canada have shut their doors, grocery stores remain open. And workers in those stores — who are often in low-wage positions — are worried about their own safety as COVID-19 continues to spread.
Today on Front Burner, CBC reporter Haydn Watters talks to guest host Michelle Shephard about how grocery store staff are coping with the crisis, and what their companies are aiming to do about it.
Subscribe to Front Burner on your favourite podcast app.