FRONT BURNER
Could pharmacare in Canada be a reality?
Health reporter Kelly Grant explains what the federal budget means for the possibility of national pharmacare in Canada.
Listen to the full episode21:32
This week's federal budget laid some initial groundwork for the possibility of a national pharmacare plan in Canada. But with a contentious election year ahead, there are still plenty of questions around how a strategy could be implemented.
Today on Front Burner, Globe and Mail health reporter Kelly Grant explains how the pharmacare debate is unfolding and what we can expect from the Liberals in the coming year.
