Could Iran and the U.S. be headed for armed conflict?

On Tuesday, Iran's foreign minister accused the U.S. of playing a "very dangerous" game. He was referring to Washington's decision to move warships and bombers to the Persian Gulf and, more broadly, to the serious escalation of tensions between the two countries.

Could the U.S. and Iran be headed for war?

Today on Front Burner, Nader Hashemi, the director of the Center for Middle East Studies at the University of Denver, shares his thoughts on how relations took such a serious turn.