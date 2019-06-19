Controversial Trans Mountain pipeline approved, but will it get built?
CBC Vancouver reporter Angela Sterritt and CBC Calgary business reporter Tony Seskus explain what’s at stake with the approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, and what might happen next with the project.
Listen to the full episode24:30
The federal Liberal government has now approved the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline for the second time. This is a key step for the much-delayed pipeline project that's meant to carry nearly a million barrels of oil from Alberta to B.C each day. But will approval actually mean construction? CBC Vancouver reporter Angela Sterritt and CBC Calgary business reporter Tony Seskus explain.
