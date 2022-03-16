Conservatives are sick of losing. Who can win?

It's been three straight election losses for the Conservative Party of Canada, and now three consecutive races to find a new leader.

MPs booted Erin O'Toole as leader last month after he failed to best Justin Trudeau in an unpopular 2021 election. Now, the race to replace him as leader is underway, with the first week of the race marked by attacks, ideology and differing tactics for how to return the party to power.

Five candidates have put their names in so far: Conservative finance critic Pierre Poilievre, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown, former Quebec premier Jean Charest, Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis and independent Ontario MPP Roman Baber.

Today, Power and Politics host Vassy Kapelos returns with an overview of the candidates, their strategies and what's at stake for the party beyond just winning.

