Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole's pitch to Canadians
In Part 1 of a wide-ranging interview with Erin O'Toole, leader of federal Conservative party, Jayme Poisson asks why he thinks there is space in his party for people who question a ban on conversion therapy, whether struggling politicians such as Doug Ford in Ontario and Alberta's Jason Kenney will make it hard for him to win a federal election, and about his views on regulating big tech.