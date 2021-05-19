Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole on climate, unions and unfavourable polls
Would Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole support a union at Amazon? Why isn’t he resonating with younger Canadians? Ahead of a looming federal election, hear more in part two of a wide-ranging interview.
In part two of a wide-ranging interview with the federal Conservative party leader, host Jayme Poisson asks Erin O'Toole why he campaigned against a carbon tax and then introduced a price on carbon, whether he supports a union at places like Amazon and why polling shows that young women aren't backing him.