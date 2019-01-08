FRONT BURNER
China's plans to dominate space
By 2045, China wants to become the strongest space power in the world. Namrata Goswami, an expert on the country's space program, says its recent landing on the far side of the moon was just the beginning.
"By 2045, China wants to become the strongest space power and space technology-based power in the world."
Namrata Goswami, an expert on China's space program, says one step towards that goal is the launch of a research mission to the far side of the moon, where right now a Chinese rover is at work exploring. It was a complicated technological feat and Goswami says it's just the beginning of the country's plans.
