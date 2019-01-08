China's plans to dominate space

"By 2045, China wants to become the strongest space power and space technology-based power in the world."

Namrata Goswami, an expert on China's space program, says one step towards that goal is the launch of a research mission to the far side of the moon, where right now a Chinese rover is at work exploring. It was a complicated technological feat and Goswami says it's just the beginning of the country's plans.​

