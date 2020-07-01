Canada's top court just sided with Uber drivers. What now?

Canada's Supreme Court has sided with a former UberEats driver in his quest to pursue a class-action lawsuit against Uber. At the heart of that lawsuit lies a long-standing question: Should drivers be considered employees or remain, as Uber maintains, independent contractors?

The latest ruling opens the door for that question to be answered — and with that, the potential for drivers to secure benefits that they are not entitled to right now.

Today on Front Burner, we speak with labour law professor Veena Dubal on what this could mean for Uber drivers and the wider gig economy.