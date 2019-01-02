Skip to Main Content
Can you trust your home smart speaker?
Senior CBC technology reporter, Matthew Braga, explains how smart speakers work, and what you need to know before you let one come into your home.
CBC News ·
Four smart speaker models, from left to right: Amazon's Echo, Google's Google Home, Apple's HomePod, and Harman Kardon's Invoke, powered by Microsoft's voice-recognition software. (Reuters/Peter Hobson, Reuters/Beck Diefenbach, Reuters/Stephen Lam, Harman Kardon)
Listen to the full episode21:59

"I have a love-hate relationship with it."

CBC senior technology reporter Matthew Braga, explains how smart speakers work, why companies like Google and Amazon want you to have one in your home, and what privacy issues you should consider before setting up a Google Home or an Amazon Echo on your kitchen counter.

