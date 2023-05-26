Can a new mayor fix Toronto's problems?

Skyrocketing housing costs, decaying infrastructure, anxiety over public safety and budgets stretched thin. On June 26, Canada's biggest city goes to the polls to decide who will lead Toronto's approximately two-and-half-million residents amidst all these issues and more.

A lot of the problems that the Toronto mayoral candidates are going to have to confront are felt in cities across the country.

Today on Front Burner, CBC Toronto municipal affairs reporter, Shawn Jeffords, discusses the problems Toronto's facing and how the big names in the mayoral race are saying they'll tackle them.