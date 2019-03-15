Skip to Main Content
Brexit is still a mess
Brexit is still a mess

Today on Front Burner, CBC London correspondent Thomas Daigle breaks down what is going on with Brexit and what is at stake for the United Kingdom.
Tellers announce the results of the vote on extending Brexit negotiating period in Parliament in London on March 14, 2019. (Reuters TV)
A few months ago we did an episode on Brexit and talked about how the whole process has been a mess.

Well, it's still a mess.

This week there were three votes in the UK parliament. First, MPs voted down Prime Minister Theresa May's new Brexit deal with the European Union. Then they said no to leaving the EU without a deal in place. Then they voted to delay making a decision.

Today on Front Burner, CBC London correspondent Thomas Daigle breaks down what is going on and what is at stake for the United Kingdom.

