Skip to Main Content
B.C.'s serious money laundering problem
FRONT BURNER

B.C.'s serious money laundering problem

The toll of British Columbia's money laundering problem is climbing, with recent reports suggesting that about a billion dollars a year have been laundered through the province's casinos. Investigative reporter Eric Rankin explains the long-term problem and breaks down how the money is tangled up in organized crime, illegal drugs and even real estate. ​
CBC News ·
Reports say money laundering in B.C. now reaches into the billions of dollars, tied to organized crime, illegal drugs and even the province's housing crisis. (Toru Hanai/Reuters)
Listen to the full episode21:43

The toll of British Columbia's money laundering problem is climbing, with recent reports suggesting that about a billion dollars have been laundered through the province's casinos. This week, the federal government promised it will do more to help B.C. finally clamp down. CBC's investigative reporter Eric Rankin explains the long-term problem and breaks down how the money is tangled up in organized crime, illegal drugs and even real estate.  ​

Subscribe to Front Burner on your favourite podcast app.

​ ​

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us