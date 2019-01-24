B.C.'s serious money laundering problem

The toll of British Columbia's money laundering problem is climbing, with recent reports suggesting that about a billion dollars have been laundered through the province's casinos. This week, the federal government promised it will do more to help B.C. finally clamp down. CBC's investigative reporter Eric Rankin explains the long-term problem and breaks down how the money is tangled up in organized crime, illegal drugs and even real estate. ​

