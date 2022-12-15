Avatar: The forgotten blockbuster

James Cameron has directed Titanic, Terminator, and Aliens. But he says the project that kept him from giving up on filmmaking entirely was Avatar.

But for all of the film's initial success Avatar's lack of cultural impact has become a running joke over the years – there's even a Buzzfeed quiz called: "Do You Remember Anything At All About Avatar?"

Now, 13 years later, its sequel, The Way of Water, arrives in theatres.

CBC Entertainment reporter Jackson Weaver takes us through the first film's fall from grace, what the latest film is all about, and whether James Cameron has another big commercial hit on his hands.

