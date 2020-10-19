Arson, violence and a decades-old fishing feud
Today on Front Burner, we look at the latest from the ground in the escalating conflict over a Mi’kmaw lobster fishery in Nova Scotia and look at the roots of this dispute, which go back decades.
Opposition to the launch of a Mi'kmaw lobster fishery in Nova Scotia last month has grown increasingly violent. Over the past week, two facilities storing Mi'kmaw catches were targeted and vandalized by several hundred non-Indigenous commercial fishermen and their supporters, one facility was burned to the ground and a man has been charged with assaulting the chief of Sipekne'katik First Nation.
But this is just the latest chapter in a dispute that stretches back at least two decades. APTN reporters Angel Moore and Trina Roache discuss the latest developments and explain the complex history behind this conflict.