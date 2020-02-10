Are taxpayer handouts over for Bombardier?
Today, Canadian company Bombardier is almost $10 billion US in debt. Over the years, it has received billions in taxpayer bailouts. But after some big failures, layoffs and criticism over executive bonuses, this time may be different.
Bombardier is a Canadian corporate mainstay and a family-run business known all over the world. Critics say it is also rife with dysfunction and has been the recipient of government support for far too long. Today, CBC's Jonathan Monpetit takes us through the ups and downs of the company — which is almost $10 billion US in debt, according to a September estimate — and how things might be different this time when it comes to bailouts.
