Anti-mask conspiracy movement thriving in Quebec
An anti-mask conspiracy movement with ties to the far right is gaining momentum in Quebec. Jonathan Montpetit tells us why, and what it means for the province’s fight against COVID-19.
Across Quebec, a COVID-19 conspiracy movement with ties to the far right is gaining ground — even as new cases continue to skyrocket.
Today, CBC Montreal digital reporter Jonathan Montpetit joins us to talk about what has caused this conspiracy movement to thrive in the province, and what it could mean for Quebec's fight against COVID-19.