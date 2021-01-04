Skip to Main Content
Anger grows over politicians' pandemic travelling

You’ve probably heard the words 'avoid non-essential travel' frequently since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared in Canada. But a growing number of provincial and federal politicians haven’t heeded that message.
Facebook photos show Pat Rehn, an MLA with Alberta's United Conservative Party, spent Christmas in Mexico. (Facebook)
But a growing number of provincial and federal politicians haven't heeded that message. And as more stories emerge, many Canadians are furious.

Today, Power and Politics host Vassy Kapelos discusses what we know so far and what the public health impacts of these revelations might be.

