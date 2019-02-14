An essential timeline of the Mueller investigation

The talk around Washington these days, is that the Mueller investigation is winding down.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller's inquiry into whether there was collusion between Donald Trump's presidential campaign and Russia to interfere in the 2016 U.S. election has dominated the headlines since 2017. Nobody knows for sure when it will wrap. But we do know that this story has taken a long and winding road.

Today on Front Burner, CBC Washington correspondent Keith Boag breaks down the most essential elements of the saga.