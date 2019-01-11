Skip to Main Content
Amid desperation, Canada targets Venezuelan 'dictatorship'
Amid desperation, Canada targets Venezuelan 'dictatorship'

As Venezuela struggles with food shortages and hyperinflation, journalists Adrienne Arsenault and Evan Dyer describe the conditions on the ground and how Canada is responding. Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland has condemned the country's government, saying it is “fully entrenched as a dictatorship."
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro won a re-election for his second term in May 2018. The election was widely criticized for being anti-democratic. (Miraflores Palace/Reuters)
