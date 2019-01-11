FRONT BURNER
Amid desperation, Canada targets Venezuelan 'dictatorship'
As Venezuela struggles with food shortages and hyperinflation, journalists Adrienne Arsenault and Evan Dyer describe the conditions on the ground and how Canada is responding. Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland has condemned the country's government, saying it is “fully entrenched as a dictatorship."
