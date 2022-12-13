AI art and text is getting smarter, what comes next?

Front Burner 25:19 AI art and text is getting smarter, what comes next?

In recent weeks, the latest versions of AI art-creating tools, along with a compelling new AI chatbot have flooded social media.

The tools can be fun, with people creating artistic and enhanced selfies using Lensa, strange concept art with DALL-E 2, or exploring the way the chatbot, ChatGPT, creates seemingly original and complex prose in seconds. But the new tools are also a demonstration of how powerful AI has become, and hint at a relatively near future where it could convincingly replace human workers.

Today, Will Knight, senior writer with WIRED, joins us to discuss what's behind these popular new AI tools, some of their pitfalls, and the impact they're already having on society.