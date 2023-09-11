After years of struggle, Canada's men's basketball levels up

Germany may have won gold this weekend, their first FIBA Men's Basketball World Cup ever, but it was Canada's overtime upset against the United States in the bronze medal playoff game that has fans and sports writers breathlessly arguing that Canadian men's basketball has finally hit the world stage.

Today we're talking about the long road to success, the volume of Canadian talent in the NBA and what this new victory means for Canada's chances at the 2024 Paris Olympics with Oren Weisfeld, a freelance sports journalist in Toronto.

