Accused of espionage, how a Canadian couple survived Chinese detention

On Monday, Chinese authorities accused two Canadians who have been detained since December of being spies. This news comes as Canada proceeds with a U.S. extradition request for Huawei's CFO Meng Wanzhou.

But this isn't the first time Canadians have been caught in the middle of an escalating diplomatic dispute with China. Kevin and Julia Garratt know what it's like to live in Chinese custody under suspicion of espionage.

Today on Front Burner, they describe what happened to them and share what they learned about China's judicial system during their two-year ordeal.