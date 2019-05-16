Abortion rights under attack in the U.S.

On Tuesday, Alabama's state legislature voted for a measure that would outlaw almost all access to abortion.

Political watchers say this could lead to a direct challenge to Roe vs. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that legalized abortion in the U.S. Legislation to restrict abortion in that country has been on the rise since President Donald Trump appointed two conservative Supreme Court judges.

CBC's Lyndsay Duncombe has been covering this story from St. Louis, Missouri, and today on Front Burner she explains why pro-choice advocates worry that a woman's right to choose in the U.S. is at risk of being overturned.