A widening scandal and SNC-Lavalin's history of alleged corruption
FRONT BURNER

CBC investigative reporter Dave Seglins on SNC-Lavalin's history of allegations of corruption and bribery in Canada and abroad.
CBC News
SNC-Lavalin must fight corruption charges because a conviction 'could jeopardize their ability to get government contracts in Canada,' analyst Anthony Scilipoti told CBC News. (CBC)
Listen to the full episode19:47

With Jody Wilson-Raybould's resignation from the Liberal cabinet, the scandal involving SNC-Lavalin and the Liberal government continues to grow. CBC investigative reporter Dave Seglins guides us through the troubled history of the engineering company that's at the heart of the political firestorm.

