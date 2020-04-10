A son's extraordinary mission to care for his mother

Concerns about deadly coronavirus outbreaks at long-term care homes are top of mind for a lot of Canadians.

Today, we speak with a man who is going to incredible, and potentially life-threatening, lengths to visit his mother at her nursing home in Toronto.

With the facility on lockdown and a resident with COVID-19, there was only one way Brian Corcoran could visit and check up on his mom, Margaret — get a part-time job on staff.