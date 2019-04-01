FRONT BURNER
A secretly recorded phone call, and the growing SNC-Lavalin scandal
CBC Power and Politics host Vassy Kapelos breaks down the secretly recorded phone call between former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould and former Privy Council clerk Michael Wernick - as the SNC-Lavalin controversy grows.
The release of a secretly recorded phone call by former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould of a conversation she had with former Privy Council clerk Michael Wernick raises new questions about the ongoing SNC-Lavalin controversy. CBC Power and Politics host Vassy Kapelos helps us break down what was said, and what might come next.
