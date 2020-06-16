A riddle, a treasure hunt and a mystery that may never end

Ten years ago, an eccentric Santa Fe art dealer named Forrest Fenn said he hid a treasure chest somewhere in the American Rocky Mountains — and then he wrote a poem with clues to tell people how to find it. Hundreds of thousands have tried. At least five have died on their search. And now, Fenn said the treasure has been found. But is the story really over?

Today we're joined by Robert Nott, a reporter for the Santa Fe New Mexican who's been on the Forrest Fenn beat for the past five years, and Zachary Crockett, a journalist who made a documentary for Vox about his own quest to find the Fenn treasure.