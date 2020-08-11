A prominent Saudi activist's detention and sudden silence

Loujain Alhathloul, a Saudi women's rights activist who studied in Canada, has been imprisoned for the past two years. Now, her family who used to be able to talk to her regularly, hasn't heard from her in seven weeks.

Today, the CBC's Michelle Ghoussoub joins us to talk about how Alhathloul became one of the most prominent faces in the struggle for women's rights in Saudi Arabia, what her continued detention says about social reforms under the Saudi regime, and what her family thinks her silence means.

Listen on Google Podcasts

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Listen on Spotify