A practical guide to Canada's slow reopening

Across Canada, the economy is slowly reopening. This week, with physical distancing measures in place, restaurants can resume dine-in services in B.C., retail shops with street entrances in Ontario can open, and in some parts of Alberta, you can get a haircut again.

But as restrictions loosen, Canadians will be asked to use their judgment to limit the spread of COVID-19. Today on Front Burner, infectious disease expert Isaac Bogoch with some advice on how to navigate those complications.