A practical guide to Canada's slow reopening
The public health orders may be different from province by province, but Canada is starting to reopen. Today on Front Burner, infectious disease expert Isaac Bogoch provides guidance on what you should consider as you get more social.
Listen to the full episode22:37
Across Canada, the economy is slowly reopening. This week, with physical distancing measures in place, restaurants can resume dine-in services in B.C., retail shops with street entrances in Ontario can open, and in some parts of Alberta, you can get a haircut again.
But as restrictions loosen, Canadians will be asked to use their judgment to limit the spread of COVID-19. Today on Front Burner, infectious disease expert Isaac Bogoch with some advice on how to navigate those complications.
