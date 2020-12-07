A gambler, cartels and a high-profile arrest inside the RCMP
A look at the bizarre chain of events that led to the arrest of Cameron Ortis, a senior Canadian intelligence official who stands accused of violating the Security of Information Act.
CBC News ·
It's been more than a year since Cameron Ortis, the former director-general of the RCMP's National Intelligence Coordination Centre, was arrested and charged under Canada's Security of Information Act.
The Fifth Estate's Bob McKeown discusses the bizarre chain of events that led to Ortis's arrest, including the vandalism of the graves of a high-stakes gambler's parents.
Front Burner24:26A gambler, cartels and a high-profile arrest inside the RCMP
