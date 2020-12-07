Skip to Main Content
Front Burner

A gambler, cartels and a high-profile arrest inside the RCMP

A look at the bizarre chain of events that led to the arrest of Cameron Ortis, a senior Canadian intelligence official who stands accused of violating the Security of Information Act.
CBC News ·
Cameron Ortis, a senior intelligence official at the RCMP, walks with his lawyer Ian Carter, obscured at left, after leaving the courthouse in Ottawa after being granted bail, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Ortis is accused on charges of violating the Security of Information Act and breach of trust for allegedly disclosing secrets to an unknown recipient. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Front Burner24:26A gambler, cartels and a high-profile arrest inside the RCMP
It’s been more than a year since Cameron Ortis, the former director-general of the RCMP’s National Intelligence Coordination Centre, was arrested and charged under Canada’s Security of Information Act. The Fifth Estate’s Bob McKeown discusses the bizarre chain of events that led to Ortis’s arrest, including the vandalism of the graves of a high-stakes gambler’s parents. 24:26

